Wrong form sees Aussie walk free

Sean Honey was acquitted from criminal charges after the Boroko District Court found that police used a wrong Search Warrant form to conduct search on his premises on the 2nd of October 2021, where the weapons and drugs were found.

Lawyer representing Honey, Greg Sheppard in his submissions on 14 January 2022 argued that Police used form 4 instead of form 3 under the Search Act 1977 and Search Regulations 1977.

As a result, the evidence obtained through that search warrant were rejected because it was obtained through a “defective” search warrant.

The court ordered that Police destroy the cannabis, bail money of K1, 500 refunded and weapons returned to Honey.

Magistrate Seth Tanei echoed that the police and courts must use appropriate forms for such situations.

“The Search Warrant issued by the Lae District Court on the 29 of August was issued under Form 4.

“Form 4 is used for searches in a village or in a building.

“I do not find that the search was conducted in a village and that it was not conducted in a village building or garden. It was conducted at BSA Construction Building at Baruni, a commercial area just outside Port Moresby.

“I find that the criminal process in obtaining evidence was a breached when the search warrant was issued under form 4.

Meanwhile, Honey will appear at the Waigani District Court this afternoon to answer for Methamphetamine charges.