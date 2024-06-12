Writs returned for Sohe and Maprik open

The Maprik seat was left vacant following the death of sitting member, Gabriel Kapris and the Sohe open seat was left vacant after the court ruled against his election victory on grounds of bribery.

For Maprik open, Libert Kapris, the former MP's son, won the seat after a successful by-election and was declared the newly elected MP while Hengry Amulii retained his Sohe Open seat.

The PNG Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai said the submission of writs to the Governor General now paves the way for the members to start carrying out their responsibility to serve the people of their electorate.

“We have now returned the writs which means the election is officially completed so the members will join the government or the opposition to carry out their responsibility of bringing services to their electorates,” he said.

Sinai said the success of these by-elections was due to the implementation of a new counting method where counting was conducted through LLGs.

“We have taken the opportunity for the by-elections to trial out some of the new changes that we applied to the election management process, one of which is the LLG-based counting arrangements.

“It frustrates a lot of people when we delay the counting so we are now re-strategizing the way we do polling and counting to make elections sufficient, easier, and less time-consuming for our people,” he said.

Sinai said the new mechanism has helped fast-track the processes of the by-elections. He intends to use this mechanism when conducting other by-elections and elections in the country.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner said the by-election for Usio-Bundi, Pogera Paiela and Aitape Lumi is still pending.