Writs issued for Maprik, Sohe by-election

He issued writs for the two open electorates to commence the election after 4 pm today. The Maprik open seat was left vacant due to the demise of their late MP, Gabriel Kapris last year, while the Sohe was after the Supreme Court decided on bribery.

In accordance with the electoral laws and regulations, a By-election shall be conducted to fill these vacant seats.

The Dates set for the two By-Elections are as follows;

• Issue of writs: Thursday 25th April, 2024, 4 pm

• Nomination close: Thursday 02nd May, 2024, 4 pm

• Polling commences: Saturday 25th May,2024

• Polling ends: Wednesday 29th May,2024

• Return of Writs on or Before: Tuesday 18th June,2024

Clarification for the By-Election Schedule

7 days Nomination period: 25th April - 02nd May 2024

4 weeks’ campaign period: 25th April - 24th May 2024

5 days Polling period: 25th May - 29th May 2024

21 days counting period 29th May - 18th June 2024

The Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai appeals to the intending candidates and their supporters to respect the electoral process and assist his field officers carry out their duties as per the election law and regulations.