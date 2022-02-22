WPU Registration Continues

Its academic theme for the year is ‘Enacting a shared vision of WPU’s digital learning journey in 2022’.

WPU’s orientation week program commenced at 8.30am on Monday, 21st February, and includes presentations from its president, vice presidents and other key members of its academic and administration staff.

Academic programs offered and policies involving students and their code of ethics and code of conduct will be highlighted during orientation as well.

“Is it important for students to attend so that that they become conscious students and constructive community members of Western Pacific University,” stated the institution.

“Other activities include movie nights and fun night that will be hosted by the first-ever Student Representative Council (SRC).”

Registration is between 8am and 6pm at the Registrar’s Office.

Registration closes on Friday, 25th February.

“We encourage all students who accepted our offer, to present all original documents during registration.

“A late registration fee will apply to those students who come to register after the closing date.

“Our students were accepted through the National Online Selection System (NOSS) as well as our online application portal, accessed via our website.”

Students, parents, sponsors or guardians who have questions regarding registration may contact the Registrar’s office via email registrar@wpu.ac.pg or on phone 70283195.

(Western Pacific University staff members during their orientation and induction program that was held last month. President, Dr. Janet Rangou, [centre, front row] will be introducing staff members during this week’s orientation program, which runs between Monday the 21st of February through to Friday the 25th of February 2022)