WPU Marks World Environment Day

WPU held celebrations on Friday the 3rd of June and commenced with a panel discussion on the topic ‘Why does environmental sustainability matter for a new university like WPU?’

The panel was made up of academic, project and administration staff as well as first and second year students.

It was well represented with all factions that made up the WPU community and saw each panelist give one recommendation on what he or she thought would be an effective way for WPU to ensure that it contributed to being environmentally friendly.

The WPU will use the discussion points and recommendations to create a concept note that will be presented to its president for submission to their council.

After the panel discussion, staff and students took part in a tree planting ceremony.

A total of 200 trees were planted along the campus creeks and the parameters of the conservation area. These Eucalyptus Deglupta trees were donated by the PNG Forest Authority, Mt. Hagen branch.

Forester in PNG and the Pacific and retired academic, Neville Howcroft, described the paper bark and Eucalyptus deglupta trees as some of the tallest trees known in the world.

He said: “The pine family are the home and substances of birds and in some places, small animals as in Western Province and Australia.

“Paper bark trees are highly valued for their medicinal oil such as that which has been commercialised in East New Britain.”

Howcroft went on to explain that eucalyptus deglupta, commonly known as kamarere, is one of the few eucalyptus that grow within the rainforest species.

It is visited by honeybees and other nectar loving insects, birds and bats, and as the tree ages, it becomes home to many of these creatures.

It is also known as the rainbow gum, and its timber is useful for wood chip products.

A clean-a-thon took place to finish off the celebrations.

Staff, students and the WPU community were grateful for the support received from BSP Financial Group Limited, who through their Go Green campaign supported the event with donations of tee-shirts, gloves and rubbish bags.

City Pharmacy Limited, Mt. Hagen branch, also showed their support by donating bottles of drinking water and masks for participants.