WPU to host webinar

This is part of their School and Public Engagement Campaign (SPEC) activities for 2022.

The online event will be a great opportunity for participants to learn about the academic programs offered at WPU for the 2023 academic year. Participants will include principals of secondary schools, provincial education guidance officers and interested non-school leavers who are looking to pursue studies at WPU.

There is no registration fee, and participants need only to send an email to registrar@wpu.ac.pg or bbakitau@wpu.ac.pg for a registration form.

The webinar will run for five days and will host schools from different regions on different days of the week.

The program is as follows:

Monday 4th July – webinar with schools from the Highlands Region

Tuesday 5th July – webinar with schools from the Southern Region

Wednesday 6th July – webinar with schools from the Momase Region

Thursday 7th July – webinar with schools from the New Guinea Islands Region

Friday 8th July – webinar with provincial education guidance officers and non-school leavers

Presenters during the webinar will include Dr. Janet Rangou, PhD, WPU President.

Invitations have already been sent out. Principals or provincial education guidance officers who are yet to receive theirs should send an email to bbakitau@wpu.ac.pg