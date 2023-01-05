WPU announces tuition fees

To be registered for the 2023 academic year and during registration week, both self-sponsored students (continuing and new intakes) and those on scholarship (continuing and new intakes) are required to pay 75 percent of the 2023 annual fee for semester one during registration week in February 2023.

Acceptance letters have already been emailed to successful applicants, with relevant information, including account details.

Successful applicants are encouraged to respond to their acceptance letter by 31st January 2023.

“We also take this opportunity to send a reminder to those continuing students with outstanding tuition fees to settle these before the start of the 2023 academic year,” said WPU.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

The Western Pacific University was established by an Act of Parliament in 2014 and is one of the major impact projects initiated by the O’Neill Government to address access issues faced by the Higher and Technical Education Sector, the issue being the annual increasing influx of Grade Twelve (12) students.

Western Pacific University is also a testament to the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology’s (DHERST) commitment to the rollout of the i-PNG strategy of creating a network of closely linked higher education institutions through digitalisation, with each institution providing access and quality through digital education service delivery.