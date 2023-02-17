WPU academics upskilled

This was possible under WSP’s partnership with the University of Sunshine Coast.

This workshop was specifically designed for Western Pacific University’s newly graduated academic staff. Six academic staff members of WPU have been undergoing a training for competency in the Foundation of University Teaching Course by the University of Sunshine Coast since September last year.

Additional staff members who had developed units for delivery in the 2022 academic year also attended the workshop.

Other staff in the academic space also participated in the workshop for the purpose of relearning the ideals of blended learning.

The workshop was tailored for WPU and focused on pedagogical design principles and strategies for blended learning. It addressed reviews done on the 31 units developed so far for WPU on Moodle.

It was a hands-on workshop and an external assessment of what has been developed using the Commonwealth of Learning Design templates.

WPU President, Dr. Janet Rangou, said: “As a new university focused on models for digital learning, blended learning has been the pivot that we have taken since 2021. It is a model that we continue to embrace for digital learning with limited face-to-face sessions.

“As WPU moves to virtual delivery of programs, the foundations are set and competency skill sets are advocated, embraced and staff are encouraged to continuously embrace what is ideal for quality student learning experience.”