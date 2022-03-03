World Wildlife Day Today

It is celebrated under the theme “Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration”.

On 20 December 2013, at its 68th session, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed March 3rd – the day of signature of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973 – as UN World Wildlife Day.

The event aims to celebrate and raise awareness on the world’s wild animals and plants.

Secretary-General of CITES, Ivonne Higuero, said the UNGA resolution also designated the CITES Secretariat as the facilitator for the global observance of this special day for wildlife on the UN calendar.

“World Wildlife Day has now become the most important global annual event dedicated to wildlife,” stated Higuero.

“The celebrations will seek to draw attention to the conservation status of some of the most critically endangered species of wild fauna and flora, and to drive discussions towards imagining and implementing solutions to conserve them.

“All conversations will be inspired by and seek to inform efforts towards the achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goals 1 (No Poverty), 2 (Zero hunger) 12 (Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns), 13 (Climate Action) 14 (Life Below Water) and 15 (Life on Land).”

According to data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, over 8,400 species of wild fauna and flora are critically endangered, while close to 30,000 more are understood to be endangered or vulnerable.

“Based on these estimates, it is suggested that over a million species are threatened with extinction,” Higuero outlined.

“Continued loss of species, habitats and ecosystems also threatens all life on Earth, including us. People everywhere rely on wildlife and biodiversity-based resources to meet all our needs, from food, to fuel, medicines, housing and clothing.

“Millions of people also rely on nature as the source of their livelihoods and economic opportunities.

“In 2022, World Wildlife Day will therefore drive the debate towards the imperative need to reverse the fate of the most critically endangered species, to support the restoration of their habitats and ecosystems and to promote their sustainable use by humanity.”

(PNG’s critically endangered tree kangaroos have been hunted to near extinction – Picture: Jonathan Byers/TKCP)