World Oceans Day Today

According to the United Nations, the day intends to raise awareness about the impact of human activities on the oceans and to create a united movement for the species of the ocean.

This year’s theme is “World Ocean Day is Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean”.

The United Nations data suggests that the ocean produces at least 50 percent of the oxygen and it has been described as the “lifeline of planet Earth”.

The oceans also absorb more than 30 percent of carbon dioxide, mitigating the effects of global warming.

World Oceans Day is observed as a reminder every year of the destruction caused by human activities like garbage and sewage disposal and oil leaks.

The UN in 1992 first proposed the concept of World Oceans Day, at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It was suggested that a day be observed to raise awareness about the crucial role oceans play in our lives and ways in which people can help protect them.

On December 5, 2008, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution to designate this day as World Oceans Day.