This was announced together with the program for the World Environment Day and the Coral Triangle Day by the Conservation and Environment protection Agency (CEPA) this week.

CEPA’s Director for Sustainable Environment program, Kay Kalim said the World Ocean Day is used to celebrate the significance of all the marine resources that PNG has that provide the livelihoods for all the coastal people living in those areas for their livelihood. She also outlined activities that will be carried out to commemorate World Ocean Day.

“This event promoted the importance of the oceans through activities that are not limited to seminars, beach clean ups, mangroves planting activities, sustainable seafood shows, educational awareness in schools and workshops For the World Oceans Day this year, we will be hosting a seminar out of Motupore Island. That seminar entails a research of all the research in the marine Coastal environment.

“There are different partners involved. The first session will be the partners and the second session will be the academics and research presentations by the partners. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be limited participation in person, and the seminar will be livestreamed through our Facebook page, as well as that of UPNG and CEPA,”Kalim said.

She also said presentations from partners will include USAID, Wildlife Conservation, Eco Custodian, the University of Papua New Guinea and the Coral Sea Foundation.

“There will be a tour of the Constitutional House also at Motupore, followed by academic research presentations which will include Eerie coast coral reef restoration, which hands on demonstration of cultivation of seaweed and corals on the island, so there will be presentation from the research institutions, UPNG and Pacific Adventist University,” she added.

Picture Courtesy: The Nature Conservancy