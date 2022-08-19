World Humanitarian Day

With this year’s theme “It Takes A Village”, the United Nations in Papua New Guinea draws its attention to the humanitarian assistance activities in PNG and the significance of national and international cooperation, honouring all Papua New Guinean and foreign aid workers, who have tirelessly worked to address critical humanitarian needs following disasters and crisis.

This especially goes out to those who have given their lives in the course of their duty, because every hour of every day humanitarian work continues and it saves lives but it is indispensable.

In PNG, it is seen through actions of many individuals and communities and with this year’s theme “It Takes A Village”, this truly defines that it really does take a village to work together to save lives.

This has been the nature and culture of many tribes and communities and has continued to this day.