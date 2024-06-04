World Environment Day at Nature Park

World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5th, aims to raise awareness and promote environmental protection globally.

This year’s global theme is "Land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience." Locally, it has been adapted to "Plant Native Trees to Revive and Restore our Degraded Forest," or in Tok Pisin, "Planim gutpela diwai na kirapim bek bus wer I bagarap."

Port Moresby Nature Park is dedicated to preserving the country's unique flora and fauna and educating communities on pressing environmental issues.

The month-long celebrations will feature various activities, including an Eco-Showcase Family Fun Day with entertainment for all ages and the distribution of free trees to schools and churches across Port Moresby to promote reforestation and beautify the city.

The park’s initiatives aim to inspire collective action towards environmental stewardship and to showcase the impactful work being done to preserve Papua New Guinea's rich biodiversity.

The success of these efforts relies on the support of the public, business community, government, and development agencies.

By participating in the park's programs, visitors contribute to recreation, education, and conservation efforts, helping to build a sustainable future.

The park looks forward to a collaborative celebration of World Environment Day and the promotion of environmental stewardship.