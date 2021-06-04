The theme for this year’s WED is “Ecosystem Restoration” and CEPA is focusing on terrestrial/Forest ecosystems and marine ecosystems conservation through their Sustainable Environment Program (SEP).

CEPA Deputy Managing Director, Dilu Muguwa said last year, Minster for Environment and Climate Change Wera Mori launched the “ten Million trees in Ten Years” tree planting Initiative, which supports the planting of one million trees per year, an initiative that supports this year’s theme.

“The theme for this year is ecosystem restoration and this means that we have to be the generation to take care of the environment. Both terrestrial as well as Marine environment and the physical environment. Our plant to plant one million tree per year really fits well into the theme for this year. CEPA as the lead agency has a couple of events scheduled for the country,” said Muguwa.

He said CEPA would work with partners like UNAID, UNDP, schools in NCD, including private sector partners to work together to implement the theme for WED this year, and work closely with NCDC and Governor to carry out the tree planting program in NCD.

Muguwa added that celebrations started on 2nd of June and continues right through to the 8th, coinciding with the celebration of World Ocean Day.

Muguwa said CEPA, together with some government ministers and development partners will visit the highlands region to appreciate what CEPA is doing in the region.

“We will also visit Gembogl in the Simbu province to appreciate what CEPA is doing in Mt Wilhelm, which is one of our National Parks, but also to promote the theme of this year’s World Environment Day in the Highlands region.”

He added that the theme also compliments the tree planting pilot project in Eastern Highlands and Simbu provinces and all these events are gearing up for the Global Coalition for Rainforest Nations meet, of which Minister Mori is the chairman, that will happen this year in Glasgow.

USAID Development Assistance Specialist Julie Huluama, on behalf of the USAID, expressed her gratitude to the PNG Government, through CEPA, for allowing them to support PNG and its people.

“The US government continues to support PNG and it’s people and part of its priority is to ensure that Papua New Guineas resilience is maintained. In that regard, it continues to supports in its various programs. One of its flagship biodiversity programs is the USAID Lukautim Graun Project. That particular Project is implemented in the Madang Forest Corridor which covers 5 provinces in Papua New Guinea,” said Huluama.