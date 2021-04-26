World Earth Day commemorated

The GO GREEN initiative recognises the annual Earth Day by supporting innovative ideas that promote environmental resilience.

BSP corporate sponsorship manager, Amelia Minnopu, said: “Earth Day is an important moment to reflect on our relationship with nature and bring more awareness to environmental issues in our communities.

“With the 2021 Earth Day theme ‘Restore Our Earth’, we believe that environmental challenges cannot be resolved in a short period of time, however, simple planting of trees can improve quality of environment and Restore Our Earth.”

“The solutions we need are out there if we have the courage to embrace, listen and do something different for our community.

“This year’s theme focuses on the natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystem.

“In this way, the theme rejects the notion that mitigation or adaptation are the only ways to address the climate change. It is up to each and every one of us to Restore Our Earth not just because we care about the natural world, but because we live on it.”

Each year, BSP takes part in a number of events, including Earth Hour, Earth Day, World Environment Day, BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival and the major Go Green Annual School Clean.