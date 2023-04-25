Workshop addresses teachers' allowances

The main objective of this workshop is to incorporate teachers' salaries and allowances in the budget as it has not been included in previous budgets.

The Teaching Service Commission (TSC) has noticed that the annual budgets only encompass teachers' salaries but not their allowances, which can lead to financial overflows.

Therefore, the workshop aims to minimize such overflows, according to TSC Commissioner Operations, Mike Maini Ugaia.

The TSC Chairman, Samson Wangihomie, expressed hope that this workshop would capture all the personnel emoluments, including allowances, leave, and the budget framework for the provinces.

Additionally, Mr Wangihomie also emphasized that the workshop should address unpaid salaries, allowances, and leave entitlements.

The Teachers Personnel Emoluments framework and budget are being co-hosted by the Treasury Department and the TSC. The first group attending the workshop includes New Guinea Highlands and the Highlands regions, followed by MOMASE and the Southern regions.

This workshop is an important initiative to ensure teachers receive their deserved salaries and allowances while preventing financial overflows.