Workshop address housing issues

The Department of Personal Management in collaboration with Papua New Guinea National Research Institute hosted the Public Service Housing workshop today at the APEC Haus.

Housing and proper shelter have been a continuing development challenge faced by all Papua New Guineans. Therefore, the workshop aims to gauge the views of relevant stakeholders on understanding the existing issues, identifying key challenges and suggesting options on the way forward to address the lack of housing in the public sector.

Secretary for DPM, Taies Sansan said the workshop was initiated after DPM signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NRI in June.

She said the policy contains three drafts. Public Service Housing Policy, District Housing Policy, and Institutional Governance Framework.

Sansan said the policy will support the implementation of the HR Development Strategic Plan 2020-2041 aiming to get 70 percent of public servants working and living at the district level.

The Chief Secretary Ivan Pomaleu said successive governments have grappled with the issue of housing for public servants.

“I must say that we have not come up with a holistic approach to address this issue for public servants in the country,” he said.

Pomaleu said the partnership forged between DPM and NRI along with other relevant stakeholders is what is required to take the whole government approach to address the issue of Public Service Housing.

Minister for Public Service, Joe Sungi said public servants are the frontline workers that represent the government.

He command the departments for the initiative which will go a long way to develop proper housing for public servants.