Workplaces have legal duty to protect workers and business

Governor for NCD Powes Parkop, in his latest media statement, has indicated that the ‘No jab, No job’ policy is legal because employers have the right to protect their businesses.

The governor also said he is ready to meet with anyone who has concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines, the workplace strategy to protect the work environment, health and safety standards.

He added that these measures are necessary for employees who need to report to work every day, and not be a risk to fellow colleagues. The governor stressed that workplace safety cannot be compromised as they are critical for the economy, for services to the people daily.

The Governor Parkop had, on many occasions, pleaded with city residents to follow the COVID-19 Niupela Pasin protocol, the latest was with vendors at the Gordon market, most of whom protested against taking the vaccine.

In his statement, the governor reiterated that the vaccination is and remains voluntary. It is not mandatory or compulsory, and the public will not be forced to get vaccinated. The governor said authorities can only encourage and advocate for vaccination.

In the case of NCDC, the measures announced by the City Manager only apply to NCDC employees. Governor Parkop said the public can visit the City Hall but they must either be tested or show an authentic vaccine card. A testing booth has been set up outside City Hall for the public.

Governor Parkop reminded citizens that health facilities that are dealing with COVID-19 cases are stretched, with a morgue that’s also overflowing. He has again asked citizens to help relieve the situation on the health system.