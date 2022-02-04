Work Together To Restore Madang: Judge

Madang`s Judge Administrator his honor, Justice Iova Geita made this remarks during the Legal Year opening parade on Tuesday at the Madang United Church.

He told police officers, lawyers, court officials, magistrates, warders and everyone in the province to work together to address law and order issues and bring back the once called ‘Beautiful Madang’.

Justice Geita said: “Nobody is going to do it but the law enforcing agencies and the people of Madang to work together.

He said last year the National Court was heard outside of Madang town and will continue this year. Justice Geita said they he has asked the provincial government and the leaders of the province to assist them.

Meantime, Governor Yama who was present at the opening ceremony assured the judge that he would assist.

Governor Yama said with his Going Rural Policy, the provincial government would assist them so the people in the village and remote areas of the province can see for themselves how a national court case is heart in a National Court room in towns and cities.

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang was pleased with the Judge’s remarks staing that the police lost many cases when the witnesses do not show up in court, and with the idea of bringing National Court sitting to rural areas is a great idea for police and its witnesses.

Acting Supt. Rubiang said he is looking forward to working with the people to improving law and order in the province. He said police officers were trying their best but the people were still ignorant of the laws.