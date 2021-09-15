Work Readiness project to be trialled in Enga

The pilot project will initially involve 200 women in Enga Province from October 2021 to April 2022. The program will provide training for the critical skills needed for people to participate in Pacific labour mobility initiatives in Australia, access vocational education pathways and join the national workforce.

The program will also improve participants’ English literacy and numeracy and enhance their work-readiness. On completion and review of the Pilot Project, it is expected the project could be adapted to allow wider participation by other districts and provinces for both women and men. The pilot project is supported by the Papua New Guinea - Australia Partnership and will be delivered by the PNG Department of Treasury - Labour Mobility Unit.

In addition to the English literacy, numeracy and finance skills, the pilot project will also cover women’s empowerment, self-care, nutrition, family planning, health and wellness, social and employability skills, and living and working conditions in Australia.