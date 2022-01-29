Work Progressing On ICAC

The Prime Minister, James Marape on Wednesday 26 January 2022, when chairing the meeting discussed the composition of the Commission, its check and balance and administrative mechanisms, reporting structure, other administrative and legal requirements and recruitment for its composition.

He also called on the need of the Government to address the “cancer of corruption” in the country and hastened the Committee to move the process along before Parliament rose for the National General Elections this year.

Prime Minister Marape pointed out the Undisclosed Wealth Act and the Whistle Blowers Act – the supporting legislation that will assist to operationalise the work of the Commission when it is up and running.

ICAC Interim Chairman, Thomas Eluh, while providing a brief said PNG has dropped from 142nd placing out of 180 countries to 126th place in the 2021 Corruption Perception Index.

“This is a massive drop in one year, highlighting the positive and strong efforts of the Marape led Government in tackling rampant corruption in the country. The full operationalisation of ICAC will improve PNG’s grading on the CPI,” added Eluh.

PM Marape encouraged the Appointment Committee, the ICAC team, Department of Justice and other integrity organizations to strive to reduce PNG's ranking on the CPI to double digits, adding that the 2021 CPI ranking is encouraging for the country.

He also urged DJAG to use the three years before the country turned 50 in 2025, to strengthen the legislative and administrative mechanisms to “clean up the country” in time for the Golden Jubilee celebrations.