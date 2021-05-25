Work progresses on Wapenamanda Airport

The NAC issued a statement to say the upgrade on the runway is substantially complete.

The Wapenamanda Airport upgrade is part of the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program, co-financed by the Government of Papua New Guinea and the Asian Development Bank.

Works on the runway include strengthening of the taxiway and apron pavements to accommodate Regular Public Transport (RPT) operations by ATR72-600 and Dash 8 aircraft, or similar, new staff residence and new airport safety officer’s office.

NAC further affirms that despite major challenges posed by COVID-19 on the progress of the ongoing airport infrastructure, it remains determined to deliver work on all remaining airport upgrading work under CADIP by mid-2022.

Photo credit: NAC