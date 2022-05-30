Work extends to other Eriku streets

Sealing will commence soon.

The Lae City Authority outlined that work on Lae Secondary and Oak Street roads, with the back of Raumai 18 Supermarket, will commence shortly as contract has already been awarded to R&Sons Construction Limited.

“The deteriorated Lae City roads need more than K250 million to fix all of them,” said the LCA.

“The yearly K3 million DSIP infrastructure component is insufficient but with the support of the national and provincial governments, Lae City has literally seen changes taking place in all sectors.

“All road works in the city are fully funded by your tax.

“The election will not stop any ongoing project.”