Work continues on Lae sewerage issue

The water supplier was forced to take action after the Ahi villagers staged a protest on Monday, March 11th, after weeks of sewerage overflow onto the main road and into the drains.

The team was seen to be still working on Tuesday evening, during a heavy downpour in Lae.

When giving an update, Water PNG said its team has been working on the issue since Monday morning.

They have, so far, discovered a crushed manhole, with stones and gravel blocking the main sewer pipeline along the easement.

“Our initial investigation revealed that the crushed manhole was caused by traffic load on the temporary road on the easement,” said the supplier.

“We are still searching for the main blockage causing the overflow. Once identified, we will break open the pipe and clean it.

“To avoid this in the future, we will recommend that diverting the main traffic onto the easement is avoided as much as possible.

“The overflow is now under control and should be fixed by the end of today.”

That part of the road is under construction by JV PNG Investment Construction. The company was forced to meet the cost of upgrading the new Butibam-Malahang Road after concerns were raised about failed sections of the pavement.

While the upgrade commenced on the road, which was initially opened in 2022, traffic was diverted onto the footpath, which has led to the current sewerage issue.