Work continues with freeing up land

Minister for Lands and Physical Planning John Rosso in Parliament on Tuesday 22 February, when responding to questions posed to him by Rabaul MP, Dr Allan Marat, said, “We are currently working on trying to free up a lot more of this land by either ways of compulsory acquisition or working together with customary landowners to increase some parts of our lands and make it more, there should be more land available through compulsory acquisition.”

Dr Marat in seeking clarification on land shortages in some districts asked the Minister to explain the government’s land acquisition strategy.

Rosso underscored the national government’s budget in 2023 and 2024, the appropriation of K150 million to increase alienated land stocks for the government. Locations where these exercises are currently taking place are the National Capital District, Nadzab in Morobe Province, Kokopo, Lae, Tari and Wewak.

He added that this would enable the government to build houses for its people, and agricultural purposes, increasing economic growth and essentially putting roofs over the heads of people currently living in settlements.

Rosso emphasized that the acquisition of land is done in collaboration with customary landowners, and sternly disapproves of any insinuation of the state forcefully acquiring land.

“The people themselves allow the land to be acquired. We sit down and negotiate with them. In the best interest of the state. We do not go and force them to surrender their lands and force them for government to acquire those lands.”

Rosso highlighted the successes of the people of Tuhava stating that the previous 585 hectares of unbankable land with zero monetary value is now worth K200 million.

“It allows our people to participate meaningfully and not have people squatting on their land, not having their land stolen, not having their land misused by other people of influence, not having people abuse their trust.”