Wong sends condolence message

He relayed this message at yesterday’s the launching of a handbook by the Council of Churches supporting the government’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Port Moresby.

“I pass my condolences to the families of our people who have lost loved ones to this dreadful disease that has engulf our country,” he said.

To date, the National Control Centre has reported 266 COVID-19 related deaths and 24, 041 COVID-19 cases.

During the launching of the handbook, Minister Wong thanked the Council of Churches for its partnership with the government in encouraging more Papua New Guineans to take the vaccine.

He admitted the government was struggling in the beginning with the vaccination rollout, especially in convincing more people to take it.

“Thank you Council of Churches for the initiative of putting this booklet out. We as the government have tried in so many ways to make sure our people are well informed.

“This COVID-19 is not a hoax; you only have to go the hospitals to see how many people are there. The only way to fight this virus is to get the vaccine and follow the Niupela Pasin protocols,” added Wong