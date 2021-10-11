Wong to present SEZ submissions

The two projects are the Gazelle- Agro-Industrial Development Corporation and Rabaul Tuna Export Processing Zone, which are two pilot projects under the PNG Free Trade Zone Development Policy and Strategic Development Plan.

Health Minister, Jelta Wong, who will take the submissions in two-fold to NEC, said the two coalitions have been formed to convince the National Government that the two projects in ENB will provide a good basis for free trade zone development in Papua New Guinea.

The two projects now come under the East New Britain Province Free Trade Zone Pilot Projects with Sam Manikot chairing the technical working group.

As the Gazelle MP, Minister Wong is pledging his support behind the proposed Gazelle Agro-Industrial Special Economic Zone to bring it to realisation.

He made the commitment in support of a presentation on the two projects tabled during a meeting with Gazelle DDA board members; chairman of Gazelle AIDC, Chief Sinai Brown, ENB Development Corporation chairman, Isaac Minicus, and his managing director Michael Batia, Baining leaders Henry Saminga and James Tapele.

The presentation in Kokopo on October 5th highlighted that the projects will complement and support each other in the following:

Gazelle being an agricultural area will provide raw materials base for the two projects;

Tokua Airport will host national and international air transport services for the two projects;

Rabaul seaport facilities will provide sea transport services needed by the two projects.

Minister Wong said according to a study report by ADB, the country’s economy will recover modestly in 2021 and 2022 but financial stresses will persist, which is why ENB needs to adopt this approach of free trade zone to assist the country in boosting the economy.

Minister Wong said the initiatives will be a catalyst for economic investment and growth in the province, will complement autonomy and the Rabaul Tuna project will create 3,000 jobs.

The Gazelle DDA Board convened a meeting on Friday Oct 8 to endorse and approve the draft NEC submission and also to gauge views from its members, with input from Chief Sinai Brown, James Tapele and former deputy governor, Cosmas Bauk.

(Gazelle MP and Health Minister, Jelta Wong, and key stakeholders in the proposed Gazelle- Agro-Industrial Development Corporation)