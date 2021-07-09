Wong: Clinical Training Vital

This is according to Minister for Health, Jelta Wong, he said the Government would soon launch the National Health Plan 2021-2030 and the newly released National Health Service Standards.

These documents provide the road map and guiding framework for improved health systems strengthening and health care delivery.

“Part of the focus of the plan is to increase technical and clinical training. We must ensure we have the right people with the right skills to provide health services to the people of Papua New Guinea,” Minister Wong said.

Clinical training aims to ensure that healthcare professionals are ready for the challenges of their roles and prepared to offer support and assistance to those who require it.

He said the health sector must also do more to support nursing colleges, health worker training schools and particularly for nursing colleges to specialize and upgraded programs in midwifery and pediatric care.

Minister Wong said: “Nurses are the heroes and back-bone of the healthcare delivery system particularly in this country and their dedication and support to patients is evident and demonstrated every day.”