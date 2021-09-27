Wong Calls To Strengthen Tourism

He was speaking during the World Tourism Day activities at the PNG University of Natural Resources and Environment at Vudal, Kerevat over the weekend.

Mr Wong said PNG has got such a rich cultural heritage spread right throughout the country but it’s how we tap it and get into it.

“The challenge is on each and every one of is to change the negative image of our communities and provinces and utilise the vast resources within our grasp to promote tourism and local culture,” he said.

Mr Wong said that it is a time for us to consolidate and strengthen the domestic tourism industry, which is vital for SMEs to generate revenue.

“We have the potential to create 800 different cultural events, festivals and shows.”

He said there is proof that PNG has the potential to make local products that can be competitive in international markets.

Mr Wong said with the new measures in place, PNG is the first country to allow essential travellers into the country and further down the line, there will be amendments.

“We have the power to make our country the most powerful tourism country in the world but we have to change our mindset,” he said.

Meanwhile, UNRE's Tourism & Hospitality Department hosted a mini-expo during this occasion to commemorate the day. Activities include speeches, cultural performances, student demonstrations and a live band performance.