Women Voices Of Change

About 60 women participants from the three LLGs of the district who attended a three-day workshop will now be the Voices of Change in their respective wards.

Councillors and Church Pastors came together in a show of support for the women to become agents of change, first starting with their families before becoming going out into the communities they live in.

Rev. Lowen Dus from Kamberep United Church said that Karinz LLG must change first before Mendi town can change, followed by Southern Highlands Province.

The women received life skills training from the Master Trainer of the Grasrutz University Life skills Training Centre, Jameson Mange.