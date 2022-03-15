Women Urged To Mobilise For Equal Participation

In a recent meet, he urged women leaders in PNG to come together to ensure their voice is heard. His call comes at a time when a bill on establishing five proposed reserved seats for women was shelved for the next term in Parliament.



Governor Parkop spoke during a workshop themed ‘Practice Parliament for Aspiring Women’ leaders recently on public speaking, debate policy issues relevant to their voters and mock Parliament, saying the current Parliament lacks female representation, which speaks volumes about the kind of men folk there are in the country.



The initial 65 aspiring women leaders are attending the 3-day training before they contest seats in the National General Elections.



This training will help them build their confidence to have necessary discussions with voters at home. It also focuses their minds on the election as a chance to discuss policy change ideas.