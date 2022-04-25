Women undergo ‘Value Added’ fisheries program

The students, all women, are from the villages of Timenai, Mbuke and Pere and were part of a two-week theory course facilitated by the National Fisheries College. They are now into their practical course in line with the opening of the province's fish market.

The Value Added program teaches students how to make an income with the fish they bring in. They are taught how to marinate, dry and smoke fish before selling.

The marinating process takes two hours and the drying process is left over night. Smoking the fish is the final step before selling.

In the Value Adding program, there are various ways in which people can draw income when bringing in their fish to the facility. It is not only about catching and selling.

The National Fisheries College provided a Business Training course and is now facilitating the practical courses.

Trainers of the women's fisheries program thanked Nature Conservancy for arranging with the National Fisheries College to provide these resources.

Pekai and Kanawi, two trainers, are using the facilities to train the students.