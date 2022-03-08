Women Rangers Break Barrier

However, despite this special role, the ranks of the Kokoda Track rangers have been historically male dominated.

This gender barrier has been shattered by four women with a common interest in preserving the history, culture and environment of the iconic trail.

Nido Inara, Stella Kanawi, Julie Fred and Tracey Havala are among a cadre of new rangers recruited by the Kokoda Track Authority (KTA) through the Ranger Capacity Development Project. The project is supported by the Kokoda Initiative, which is a partnership between the Australian and PNG governments.

Tracey Havala said she became a ranger to benefit her family, improve her community and show other women that they too can be leaders and decision-makers.

The mother-of-eight was already a women’s representative in Kagi village and Treasurer at Kavovo Primary School when she was selected for the ranger training.

“When I heard of the ranger training program, and that women were encouraged to apply, I told my husband I want to do this, and he was supportive,” Havala shared.

“I really wanted to show other women in my community that women are capable of such roles – if I can do it, why not you?”

The training saw recruits learn to handle chainsaws and other equipment to perform track maintenance. Their excellent performance during training saw them earn the confidence of senior rangers.

“I was shy to speak up about my ideas because I thought these men already know how to work on the track,” Havala continued. “When I was asked to contribute my ideas, I learnt that it made a difference.”

The new recruits commenced their training in August last year through the Ranger Capacity Development Project (RCPD).

The rigorous six-month program equipped rangers to look after the track and its unique surrounds. It included hands-on maintenance skills and class-based learning on conservation and ecosystems management.

RCDP trainer, Goetz Graf, said the training provided opportunities for both women and men to learn and grow to become equally good rangers.

“When these women are given the opportunity to lead or contribute ideas, they take it as a true challenge and fully focus on the project that is taking place,” he said.

“Seeing how they contribute and work in teams demonstrates their determination and leadership in the classroom and on the track.”

Julie Fred from Efogi in Mt Koiari pushed herself to rise to the challenge, and demonstrated she was ready to become a ranger on merit.

“I was determined to become a ranger when I heard they were recruiting for the KTA ranger training program,” she said.

“Women can cut trees, walk the track, clear the bush, make gardens and still manage our families.”

Nido Inara has walked the track for as long as she can remember, including going from community to community as a Kokoda Initiative village health volunteer.

She hopes more Papua New Guinean women will join international visitors to walk the track.

“The inclusion of women as rangers will make women feel safer to walk the track,” she said.

“I know what it feels like to see just male porters and guides. Women rangers should encourage more PNG women to walk the Kokoda Track.”

Veteran ranger, Wilson Batia, said having women and men working side-by-side was a boost for the KTA.

“Teamwork is very important,” he stated.

“We respect the women rangers’ ideas and contributions, which supported our training as we progressed.

“It’s not just for men to decide where to dig the drain or how to clear the road, women can come up with some of the best decisions to help in doing things a certain way.”

Kokoda Track rangers are also representatives of PNG to international tourists who visited the region in large numbers each year pre-COVID and will begin to return as travel restrictions ease.

The track remains an important symbol of the connection between PNG and Australia and the countries have a longstanding enduring partnership to support local people and improve livelihoods, promote sustainable economic development and preserve their environment, history and culture.

It is a connection understood well by new ranger, Stella Kanawi, who hails from the northern end of the Kokoda Track in Northern Province.

“As a ranger I am not just someone who carries out track maintenance or manages the track, I am also representative of my country,” she said.

The addition of the 19 rangers marks the start of a bright new era for the KTA and will strengthen its capacity to manage the Kokoda Track in partnership with local communities.

With more rangers, the KTA is set to expand its existing responsibilities, including track maintenance, environmental conservation and community relations.