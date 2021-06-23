Women on police promotions board

Former diplomat and senior public servant Dame Jean Kekedo was appointed chairperson of the Police Promotions and Appointment Board 2021.

The other board member is Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Administration, Joanne Clarkson, representing the Police Commissioner; and Assistant Commissioner of Police Highlands Eastern-End Anton Billie, is the third member representing the Police Union.

Commissioner Manning highlighted that for the first time, the Police Promotions and Appointment Board comprises women.

Police Minister William Onglo commended Kekedo for accepting the appointment and urged the board to deliver the best outcome for the Constabulary.

He commended Commissioner David Manning for having the trust and confidence in women in taking up this post, once dominated by male officers.

Kekedo thanked Minister Onglo and Commissioner Manning for being transparent in the appointment of the police promotions board members and vows to deliver accordingly.

Kekedo is not new to the public service promotion and appointment mechanisms.

