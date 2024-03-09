Women need more seats in parliament

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in partnership with the government and other development partners to empower women and expose their potential.

UN Resident Coordinator, Richard Howard Junior, emphasized that this year got off to a rough start with the January 10 tragedy, but says things could have been different if many women held leadership positions in the country.

“It’s been a rough year, January we saw what happens when there are opportunities and where law and order loosens. Clearly, what happened on January 10th, there were many triggers but the all-underlying-facts of the needs of families for basic goods, the need for food, cost inflation, challenges families face is very real and we just can’t deny that.”

He said it is surprising that a country that is so wealthy with rich resources and witnessed incredible growth since 2009 has virtually made no progress on human development indicators in health, education, water and sanitation, access to electricity and many more.

“Even compared to the poorest of the world, PNG does not fare well. There is only one way to go up and that is together in partnership. That brings us to women, because women in no doubt in families in PNG and many places in the world deal with the brunt of the challenges on a daily basis. When there is no food, no safety, displacement and more, it is women who have to find the way forward. So, we recognize their resilience and the power of women to overcome those darkest of days.”

Coordinator Howard Jnr in considering the number of seats held by women in the PNG parliament said it said a lot about women participation in the parliament.

“This is really one of the lowest rates of women participation in the inclusion of government in the world and there is certainly no lack of incredible women in this country. Those women in parliament now set an example of what can be done. But there are many more out there that should have a seat at the table.

“There are ways in many countries to rapidly increase those leadership positions and it’s called Special Temporary measures, we must implement these.”