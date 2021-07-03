Nevertheless, women operated as editors, reporters and sports analysts and journalist even before the 1890s.

A recent chat room session brought together brave female journalists in unanimity to recognizing women’s crucial role in society.

The discussion was on “Women in Journalism” and the topics highlighted were on gender equality, the pros and cons of being a female journo in PNG, impact of women in journalism and across many other fields.

They also discussed the importance of Code of Ethics, the need for an Association for Women Journalists, and a call of encouragement to young aspiring individuals hoping to make a difference in society.

The discussion also highlighted women can take the lead as good as men in providing strong and innovative leaders who can lead the media industry forward.

Abigail Seta, a Social Communications officer with the Catholic Bishops Conference, told those present that despite how women journalists were treated in the past, today presents an opportunity to voice a fair representation of their roles in a male dominated society and industry.

Media Officer, Isabella Saleu stated: “Funding and equity are but some of the many challenges being faced by the country that prevent women and girls from being recognized and treated fairly.

“This is mainly because of the patrilineal societal structure we have where men are dominant in every aspect of social life, and the lack of support we get from them when we try to push for an agenda.”

TRIBE-92FM producer and presenter, Tamal Watt conveyed the need of empowering women in journalism by introducing refresher courses and training.

She said the government must help and support universities and schools that are teaching journalism as a course or subject.