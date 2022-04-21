Women Converge For Information Session

Women representative from provinces throughout the country are attending this session.

Minister for Community Development Wake Goi officially opened the ceremony this morning, followed by a question and answer session facilitated by the Registry of Political parties.

Minister Goi said, “My Government sees that successfully restoring this women machinery, the National Council of Women will consequently assist my Ministry to address the challenges women face in their everyday life.”

During the session, issues of administrative structures, funding support and calls were made to review the National Council of Women Act.

Anna Yambo, Simbu Provincial Women Development Officer raised that the National Council of Women needs support from the Department responsible.

“The National Council of Women needs support from its mother Department. The National Council of Women Act needs to be reviewed so this institutional can work directly with the Department of Community Development so we can get funding support,” she added.

Attorney General Dr. Eric Kwa and Constitutional Law Reform Commission Secretary, Dr. Mange Matui are also expected to deliver their presentations.