Women and Children Group donates School Bus

The St. Leo Matkomnai Primary School is located 50 kilometers away from Kiunga town.

The bus, worth K173, 256.00, will assist to transport students, some of whom walk about 10 kilometers every day to attend classes.

The Tutuwe Ara Women and Children Association is one of 8 Women and Children Associations in the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) region including the Ok Tedi Mine Village Women and Children’s Association in the Star Mountains.

Headmistress of the School, Winnie Iwik thanked the association and Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF), saying said the bus would also help the school with its administrative purposes and school excursions.

“When I travel on public PMV, I see children walking. I feel very sad for them. My heart cries for them but how can I help? So thank you, Tutuwe Ara Women Children Association for donating the bus,’’ she said.

The primary school is centrally located in Matkomnai village, with elementary schools in nearby villages and surrounding communities, with increasing student enrollment each year.

The school has 310 students and 12 staff members, teaching classes from Grade 3 to Grade 8 respectively.

Iwik said the school is expecting increased student numbers next year due to more students attending the elementary schools in the surrounding communities.

OTDF assisted the association to purchase and the transport the bus from Port Moresby.

