Women’s “Mama Bank” Partner With Cellmoni

For a long time, Mama Bank had a desire to digitalize and expand its outreach to empower women through technology. In response to this goal, Digicel’s CellMoni has agreed to assist by collecting loan repayments and savings contributions from Mama Bank customers.

Chairman of Mama Bank Ricky Mitio expressed gratitude towards such a milestone. He thanked Digicel CellMoni for this achievement, adding that Mama Bank has always been a dedicated bank for women and their families in PNG.

Mitio said, “This is a milestone occasion for Digicel and Micro Bank or Women’s Micro Bank in Papua New Guinea and to all of you women out there in PNG. This is for you. We are making progress and this a great achievement, where Digicel has come forward, to make its CellMoni facilities available. This partnership will open up Digital Banking, particularly for our rural mamas.”

Mitio further said women can now save the cost it takes to travel into town to access banking services.

“I am very pleased to partner with Digicel and I can assure you that my CEO and operations staff will ensure that they roll out these services to your locations in PNG wherever you are. Now with Mama Bank and CellMoni, you can do your banking digitally,” said Mitio.

Mama Bank’s CEO Gunanhidi Das thanked Digicel PNG through DFSL for the partnership that will contribute immensely in assisting women with their banking needs, especially those in the rural and informal areas.

“I would like to give a big thanks to Digicel CellMoni for partnering with Women’s Micro Bank and giving our customers the opportunity to acquire banking services at home rather than making a long trip to our physical branches,” said Das.

Das added, “Women’s Micro Bank currently has 13 branches and with this partnership they will have close to 1,300 branches all over PNG that will ride on Digicel’s network who have more than 1,250 agent networks. All our customers can use this network.”

Digicel PNG CEO, Colin Stone explained how CellMoni was a service that spanned the whole of PNG just as how the Digicel network does. It allows for financial inclusion into the market place by those that do not usually access normal financial solutions like bigger banks within the country.

Stone said, “For us, increasing financial inclusion, especially marginalized communities or communities that find it difficult to access financial services is something that’s very important. The important thing about this is that Mama Bank’s customers are also Digicel customers.”

He said that the ‘Mama Bank’ customers are the same people that Digicel serves and they try to bring digital services to them as an extension of Digicel being able to work together with another partner within PNG to bring financial services closer to those that need access to those services.