Woman to stand trial for forgery

Magistrate Danny Wakikura committed Jennifer Rex to stand trial at the National Court on the 11th of March 2024 after the court found sufficient evidence against her.

She was charged with obtaining money by false pretence and forgery under section 462 (1) and Uttering under section 463 (2) of the Criminal Code Act.

It was alleged that the accused had lodged falsified documents to the Coroner and Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited to obtain monies belonging to her late husband.

The payment was made in two parts - a sum of K10,000.00 from the Basic Protection Compensation and another K29,092.00 paid for the third-party insurance claim.

The arresting officer in his evidence stated that an Order for Payment of Compensation for Basic Protection Compensation was issued on the 19th of February 2022 by Magistrate Billy Pidu and read “I do hereby order that you, the said MVIL (PNG) Limited do pay into the District Court at Boroko for payment to the brother of the deceased on behalf of the defendant within seven days after the date of service of the order.”

However, it was alleged that the accused who forged her brother-in-law’s signature (complainant) to claim the Basic Protection Compensation did not receive the first payment. The National Court will deliberate on the whereabouts of this payment.

The court was also told that the second payment made on the 07th of March 2022 for the third-party insurance claim contained the accused name, the complainant’s name (husband’s brother) and their signatures. However, the evidence only showed the accused signature and not the complainant’s signature.

Therefore, the Magistrate ruled that “Whether or not the Defendant should be the legal beneficiary to the deceased claims is for MVIL to look into upon presentation of the documents of claim by the defendant. The issue of whether the documents were forged or not is something that the National Court will now look into to make future court decisions.