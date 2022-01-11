Woman Saved From False Accusation

The Tribal Foundation office received an anonymous tip that a woman was being held against her will and tortured due to false accusations of sorcery.

The foundation contacted Chief Superintendent Kakas who immediately dispatched Fox Unit 203. The Unit were able to locate the woman who was found tied up under a house at a settlement at Konedobu, where she was said to have been tortured for two days.

The survivor is an elderly woman who recently lost her son and was falsely accused and attacked for his death, had it not been for these Blue Angels, this mother would have become another life claimed by Sorcery Accusation Related Violence (SARV).

The old mother is now safe and with support she will get justice for the pain, she was inflicted.

Meanwhile, no arrests were made but this case is now under police investigation.

Tribal Foundation state that SARV is everyone’s problem and we cannot continue to live in a society where the vulnerable can be accused and tortured at the will of the mob.