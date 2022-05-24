Woman Killed At Madang Town Market

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said two other men were also injured in the same incident and admitted to hospital. PPC Rubiang said the situation in town is tense.

Police have urged the public not to instigate any further trouble after properties were damaged as a result of the killing and injuries of the two men. This included damage to important equipment at a service station.

"I warn the public and business houses in town to take precautions and assess the situation before they do any business. Your lives are important so it is best you go home and stay there and for business houses to stay closed to let the situation calm down. I have no power to close any business stores but for the safety of lives and properties I want people and the businesses to assess the situation and decide on what actions they will take,” said the PPC.

Rubiang added that the body of the woman was taken to the morgue at Modilon Hospital, as investigations into her death continue.