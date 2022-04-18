Woman harassed in public

Governor Parkop said the incident is unacceptable and a shameful act of violence.

While Police is yet to establish facts surrounding the incident, NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu said it was a family tussle that unruly youths took advantage of.

“A lone policeman motor cyclist was passing by and noticed a policeman. He realized a Papuan female was being harassed and he intervened. He was initially told it was a family affair but then noticed youths taking advantage of the crowded bus stop area at the Gordons bookmarkers area.

“The policeman managed to get the woman onto a passing vehicle,” added MetSup.

MetSup said police has not investigated the incident because the victim has not lodged a complaint yet.

Governor Parkop said women and girls have the right to move freely without fear of violence.

“The recent video showing a young girl being harassed in public is totally unacceptable and I condemn this shameful act of violence and total disrespect for women and girls of our country.”

Governor Parkop also announced that NCDC will start recruiting more police reservists to monitor bus stops, shopping malls and markets to curb such behaviors.

“We will start recruiting and training new police reservists once we appoint a new officer to command the reserve police”, he stated.