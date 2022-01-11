Woman charged with ‘Threat to kill’

Quinnie Mark, who is married to Sengol Parkop, had suspected the victim of having alleged sexual relations with her husband.

The victim was part of Mr Parkop’s campaign team in the Moresby North West By-election.

The court was advised that on 30 November 2021 between 9am and 1pm, Mark from Kupin Kem Village in Ambum, Enga Province, messaged the victim while pretending to be her husband, and lured her to a motel in Waigani NCD, to meet.

When the victim arrived there, she was attacked by the accused and a group of men, who repeatedly kicked and punched her before forcing her into a vehicle. They continued the assault while driving around the city. Eventually a police unit at Hohola rescued her.

Magistrate Paul Nii read Mark’s charges and her matter has been adjourned to February 23rd 2022 for court to recommence on the matter. Mark is currently out on a K1000 police bail.