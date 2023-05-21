Wohengu says no immunity in agreements

On Saturday May 20, Wohengu dispelled information he claimed were untrue, regarding the two agreements Papua New Guinea intends to sign with the United States. He says no laws of Papua New Guinea were amended to cater for the Ship Riders Agreement and the Defence Corporation Agreement.

Wohengu says the two agreements were negotiated within Article 206 under the SOFA Act.

The Foreign Affairs Secretary emphasized that there is no immunity in this agreement for any foreign personnel that will be present in Papua New Guinea, if a crime is committed, punishment will be carried out with due process. He also assured that these agreements will not hinder any future engagements with other countries.

Wohengu emphasized PNG’s foreign stance that the country remains friends to all and enemies to none.