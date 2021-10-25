WNB Urged to Accept Vaccine

He made this call in light of widespread misinformation on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp that he says, continue to peddle rumours, hearsay and conspiracy with no substance.

Governor Muthuvel also condemned a cowardice attack on two WNB health authority officials who were carrying out their duties to provide awareness on COVID-19.

“It is extremely concerning, hearing news of our health officials with no ill-intention other than informing the general public about a deadly disease get attacked. I condemn the actions of the public who acted in such a way and apologize to the workers and authority.

“News of such attacks and actions against health workers are also being reported in other towns and centres, which is unacceptable. The public must use common sense and take heed of the appeals and messages from our doctors, nurses and patients who are experiencing the hardships and danger firsthand,” he added.

“Please take time to consider unverified messages, videos and images shared/forwarded anonymously on WhatsApp which are coming from unqualified and opportunist attention seekers. Be mindful of the hogwash you may be circulating from unconfirmed, bias and deliberately inaccurate sources used to create panic.”

Governor Muthuvel said Papua New Guineans must consider the accurate information and real-life accounts from qualified individuals in PNG that know the current situation and not unverified message from an unknown source.

“Vaccination remains your choice, however, please ensure your opinion is not misconstrued by faceless, unverified and unqualified individuals who are not specialized in providing advice on immunization or vaccination. If so, you should immediately re-evaluate your opinion with trusted information from PNG doctors and nurses who are battling COVID-19 on our soil and not in WhatsApp and Facebook groups.”

He added that with over six billion people vaccinated around the world, equating to around 80 percent of the Earth’s population, this is more than enough to guarantee its safety and reliability in combating the virus.

“Our Pacific neighbours also encountered vaccine hesitancy, but now country’s such as Fiji have reached over 80 percent nationwide vaccination after taking heed of the importance of vaccination for sake of health and the economy.

“So please, use your common sense and be wise when reading information off social media channels. Always verify its accuracy before believing it!”