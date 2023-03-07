WNB seeks Gov't assistance

Work is ongoing on the Ivule Bridge, while heavy rain have badly affected many areas in West New Britain, cutting off the New Britain Highway.

A family of eight had their belongings washed away into the sea during torrential rains while waiting to travel home from Vitu Island after seeking medical attention in Kimbe.

Road access over Ivule River has been restored and Talasea MP Freddie Kumai has urgently requested national government support to fix roads, bridges, provide food relief supplies, and release funding for maintenance programs.

In a letter to the Prime Minister James Marape, he stated, “I urgently report extensive damage to roads in my electorate, specifically in Talasea Rural LLG and Kimbe Urban LLG due to a recent gale-force storm and torrential rain. I conducted an inspection with my District Administrator and Deputy District Administration and found multiple areas affected, including washed-out culverts and landslides. Hundreds of families have been displaced and require urgent government assistance.

He added, “I request immediate national government support to fix damages to roads and bridges, provide food relief supplies and accessories, and release Talasea District Roads Funding for roads maintenance programs.”

West New Britain is prone to natural disasters, and long-term measures are needed for future natural disasters in the province.