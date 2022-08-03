WNB Schools Resume Classes

A circular issued on 29th July, by the West New Britain Provincial Division of Education stated that all schools affected by the conduct of the elections were expected to resume normal classes on Monday, August 1st.

As stated in the circular, Kimbe Urban and Talasea Local Level government schools are to assess the post-elections situation in their respective areas and have the option of conducting half-day classes if there are risks posed to students.

Kandrian Gloucester District, Bali Witu LLG and Nakanai District schools are also expected to monitor the situation in their localities and advise the Education Division if there are issues preventing them from resuming classes.

As per the circular, all teachers are expected to be in their respective schools.