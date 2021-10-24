WNB Rural Electrification Launched

West New Britain Governor, Sasindran Muthuvel and Talasea MP, Francis Maneke, launched the connectivity program that will get PNG Power to connect houses, schools, churches and women's resource centres in Gomu and Apupul villages in East Nakanai LLG.

The funding for the project came from Provincial Services Improvement Programs (PSIP) and Trust Funds.

A total of K500,000 was used to purchase materials from Brian Bell and Leon Enterprises and K160,000 is for labour costs.

Governor Muthuvel said electricity will encourage other developments and he is pleased to see the connectivity program become a reality.

“The need for this service is experienced throughout the province and not just in one area,” he said.

Governor Muthuvel thanked the Gomu community for asking for the power project as well for water supply. He encourage the community members to support the project by providing labour.

Mr Maneke told those present that they even while they celebrate having power and water connected to their homes, they must also accept the responsibility that comes with it.

“We will see that power is connected to our homes and trade stores, and with these developments, we must also be ready to accept responsibility in paying for power, as well as the water supply. All these developments come with burdens as well.

Meantime, Governor Muthuvel announced that women in agriculture in the province will receive K10,000 to help supply City Pharmacy Ltd Group with taro to be sold in its shops in Port Moresby and this money has been budgeted through the PSIP and has followed appropriate channels.