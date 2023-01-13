WNB public servants commit to serve

The dedication service was witnessed by provincial government officials, families and church members.

Pastor Blaise Dau delivered the welcoming remarks in addressing the Public Servants, “This morning mi laikim upla hamamas lo acknowledge tupla bible verse lo John 15 em tok olsem Jesus I tok, “I am the vine, you are the branches, you pas lo mi, you will bear fruit.” Bear fruit means, gutpla public servants, gutpla output, gutpla outcomes, and mi gat bikpla hamamas stret. I have seen happen in the last years, former administrator been stap at the time, now Mr Mapmani mi save olsem it will continue under your leadership.

Assistant Pastor Augustine Huembukie preached the word of God on Psalms 133 on Unity saying that any organization that has its officers working in unity will achieve their goals overcoming the challenges.

Former PA, Williamson Hosea said when he took office in 2013 upon seeing the many failures and challenges he made his goal to seek God and put him first. As a result, many developments like the stadium and highways had taken place with the mandated leaders working with the administration.

“And this is where we are, why WNB has progressed it is because simply we are with God.

“The vessel that you are in, you sign an oath which says that, “so help me God”, sapos you kolim displa pinis be mindful that you mekim displa commitment wantaim papa God pinis and we must live up to it (You have made an oath and it’s a commitment with God we must live up to).

“People of WNB, Public Servants, if we want to see good times ahead of us, please think of what you have signed.”

Mr Hosea said Public Servants have signed an oath to serve and must abide by the oath.